Recap: Norwegian Cruise Line Q2 Earnings

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.58% over the past year to ($1.93), which beat the estimate of ($1.99).

Revenue of $4,368,000 declined by 74.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,440,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h9qm5wnx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $34.48

52-week low: $13.27

Price action over last quarter: down 15.73%

Company Overview

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third- largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. With nine passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2027 (representing 24,000 incremental berths), Norwegian is growing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to more than 490 global destinations.