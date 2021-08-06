 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Astronics Stock Falls On Missing Q2 Estimates, Weak Margins
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:
Astronics Stock Falls On Missing Q2 Estimates, Weak Margins
  • Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATROreported a second-quarter sales decline of 10.1% year-over-year to $111.16 million, missing the consensus of $114.52 million.
  • Loss from operation reduced to $(5.92) million from $(18.68) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 96% to $0.36 million from $9.16 million in 2Q20, and margin contracted by 708 bps to 0.33%.
  • The gross margin contracted by 790 bps to 13.8%.
  • SG&A expenses reduced by 35.2% Y/Y to $21.32 million and as a percentage of sales reduced by 740 bps to 19.2%.
  • Sales by segments: Aerospace $89.2 million (-13% Y/Y) and Test Systems $21.94 million (+3% Y/Y).
  • Loss per share improved to $(0.26) from $(0.77) in 2Q20, missing consensus of $(0.16).
  • Astronics cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $2.34 million, compared to cash provided $41.55 million a year ago.
  • Bookings for the quarter were $126.3 million resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14:1. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $312.7 million, up 5% sequentially.
  • FY21 Outlook: Astronics expects an uptick in sales to about $240 million in the second half, weighted slightly to Q4.
  • Planned capital expenditures remain unchanged at $10 million - $11 million.
  • Price Action: ATRO shares traded lower by 9.58% at $15.0 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRO)

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Astronics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com