AMC Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44.35% year over year to $3.45, which beat the estimate of $1.90.

Revenue of $771,392,000 higher by 19.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $687,370,000.

Guidance

AMC Networks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7insypve

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $83.63

52-week low: $20.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.80%

Company Profile

AMC Networks owns several cable networks, including flagship AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. AMC, the most widely distributed channel, reaches more than 89 million pay-TV households in the U.S. Over the last decade, AMC shifted its focus to original scripted programming from classic movies. WE tv targets a female audience and reaches roughly 85 million households. IFC mainly shows independent films and alternative comedy series. The company acquired its newest channel, BBC America, in October 2014.