Orthofix Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 154.24% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $121,394,000 up by 65.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $108,200,000.

Outlook

Orthofix raised its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.52-$0.62 to $0.74-$0.82.

The company also boosted sales guidance from $455 million-$465 million to $468 million-$474 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.orthofix.com%2F&eventid=3193552&sessionid=1&key=73BD79C8C207829D6BA6E86D4B5C65B1&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $48.50

52-week low: $28.03

Price action over last quarter: down 15.22%

Company Description

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a medical device company delivering orthopedic and spine solutions to healthcare providers. The company has two main segments: global spine, including bone growth and healing therapies, spinal implants, and regenerative tissue products; and global extremities, providing products and solutions for non-spinal bone conditions. The majority of the company's sales come from the global spine segment in the United States. Orthofix distributes its products throughout North America, Europe, and several countries globally. The company provides solutions to hospitals, physicians, other healthcare providers, and patients.

 

