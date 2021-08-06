Essent Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 846.67% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Revenue of $243,261,000 up by 3.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $238,450,000.

Guidance

Essent Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Essent Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.essentgroup.com%2F&eventid=3193249&sessionid=1&key=8D8E4CE9586F5724E0DC2A2B06B1A0E3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $54.22

52-week low: $33.21

Price action over last quarter: down 3.99%

Company Description

Essent Group Ltd is a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. Essent provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Essent writes mortgage guaranty coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.