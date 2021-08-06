Recap: Spectrum Brands Q3 Earnings

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.44% year over year to $1.57, which were in line with the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $1,163,000,000 rose by 18.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Outlook

Spectrum Brands Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Spectrum Brands Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rgkgtuo2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $97.27

Company's 52-week low was at $54.52

Price action over last quarter: down 12.46%

Company Overview

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is a consumer product company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Hardware & Home Improvement, Home and Personal Care, Global Pet Supplies, and Home and Garden. It offers brands including Varta, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, and Russell Hobbs.