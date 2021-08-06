ModivCare: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.81% over the past year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.28.

Revenue of $474,448,000 higher by 68.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $486,940,000.

Looking Ahead

ModivCare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/prs/mediaframe/45858/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $184.71

52-week low: $121.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.05%

Company Profile

ModivCare Inc is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. The company is also a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. Its operating segment includes NEMT, Personal Care, and the Matrix Investment. The company generates maximum revenue from NEMT segment.