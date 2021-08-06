 Skip to main content

Cinemark: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.30% year over year to ($1.19), which missed the estimate of ($1.07).

Revenue of $294,652,000 up by 3183.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $262,750,000.

Guidance

Cinemark Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cnk/mediaframe/46033/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.84

52-week low: $7.56

Price action over last quarter: down 28.99%

Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings is the third- largest motion picture exhibitor in the United States. The company operates 4,568 screens in 37 states and 12 Latin American countries. Cinemark generates nearly $2 billion in revenue--approximately 60% from admissions, 30% from concessions, and 10% from other sources, such as in-lobby video games. Most of Cinemark's theaters are located in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.

 

