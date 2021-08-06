Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 27.78% year over year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).
Revenue of $111,158,000 decreased by 10.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $114,520,000.
Guidance
Astronics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45738/indexl.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $20.93
Company's 52-week low was at $6.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.28%
Company Overview
Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News