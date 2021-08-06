 Skip to main content

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.78% year over year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $111,158,000 decreased by 10.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $114,520,000.

Guidance

Astronics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45738/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.93

Company's 52-week low was at $6.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.28%

Company Overview

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

