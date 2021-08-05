 Skip to main content

Recap: PennyMac Financial Servs Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 6:08pm   Comments
Shares of PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.03% over the past year to $2.94, which missed the estimate of $3.54.

Revenue of $742,252,000 decreased by 9.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $812,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.pennymacfinancial.com%2F&eventid=3329671&sessionid=1&key=AA84A3CDE4F7BA2172AE0FE94E525052&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $70.99

52-week low: $46.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.29%

Company Description

PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending. The company operates through three segments: production, servicing, and investment management. The company's production and servicing segment together form the mortgage banking business that includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities; while the investment management segment includes investment manager's activities, such as performing diligence, and managing acquired assets. The company generates the majority of revenue from its mortgage banking business.

 

