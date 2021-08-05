Yelp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 165.52% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $257,188,000 higher by 52.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $245,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,010,000,000 and $1,030,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yelp-ir.com%2F&eventid=3192969&sessionid=1&key=D380348E0EBEA8A8C43AC159D2A4FC53®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.86

Company's 52-week low was at $18.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.70%

Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates in the online content market based primarily in the United States. It provides a web-based platform and mobile application to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers. The platform assists consumers through product reviews, tips, photos and videos thereby enabling them in making better buying decisions and posting their feedbacks. It also caters to businesses in reaching out to potential customers by providing advertising space. In addition, it also lets the buyers directly transact with businesses directly through its platform. Yelp generates revenue mainly from the sale of advertising on its website and mobile app to businesses.