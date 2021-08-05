 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Exelixis Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 6:01pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 48.00% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $385,177,000 higher by 48.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $298,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Exelixis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2ewr8h2

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.35

Company's 52-week low was at $16.19

Price action over last quarter: down 28.51%

Company Overview

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (as Cometriq) and advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer (as Cabometyx). Exelixis and partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

 

Related Articles (EXEL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Exelixis Files US Application For Expanded Use Of Cabometyx In Patients 12+ Years With Thyroid Cancer
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Galapagos Sinks On Data, J&J Recalls Sunscreen Products, FibroGen Awaits AdCom Verdict, 3 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings