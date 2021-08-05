Recap: CarGurus Q2 Earnings

Shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 115.79% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $217,748,000 rose by 129.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $190,750,000.

Looking Ahead

CarGurus Sees Q3 2021 Revs $210M-$216M Vs $199.52M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9de7taog

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.54

Company's 52-week low was at $19.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.44%

Company Overview

CarGurus Inc is a company that acts as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides three types of marketplace Listing products, Restricted Listings, and Enhanced or Featured Listing through which it offers real-time and historical data analyzing the connections and pricing analysis. It also provides all dealers with a web widget to place Deal Rating Badges, which show deal rating. The listing platforms offer auto manufacturers and others to buy advertising on the company's site and target consumers based on the make, model, and zip code of the cars. The company operates through two geographical segments namely United States and International. Most of the company's revenue comes from the United States.