Recap: Marchex Q2 Earnings

Shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 60.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $14,006,000 decreased by 45.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Marchex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.marchex.com%2Fevent-calendar&eventid=3194287&sessionid=1&key=392941D74B9F9A29F7DA1A1957164B55®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.67

Company's 52-week low was at $1.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.33%

Company Description

Marchex Inc is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to their business. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support their customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company generates the majority of revenues from core analytics and solutions services.