Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 81.82% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $401,166,000 higher by 121.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $366,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Sunrun hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sunrun hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/sunrun/mediaframe/45873/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $100.93

Company's 52-week low was at $37.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.13%

Company Profile

Sunrun Inc provides homeowners with clean, affordable solar energy and storage. It engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. Solar service offerings are provided through leases and power-purchase agreements.