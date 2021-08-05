Recap: TripAdvisor Q2 Earnings

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 90.79% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $235,000,000 rose by 298.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $188,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $64.95

52-week low: $18.24

Price action over last quarter: down 13.99%

Company Overview

TripAdvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 887 million reviews and information on 7.9 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2020, 60% of revenue came from the company's hotel, media and platform segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform as well as commissions received on its Instant Booking platform. Experiences and dining represented 31% of revenue with the remainder consisting of flight, rental, and nonbranded TripAdvisor sales.