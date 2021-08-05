Fox Factory Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 140.00% over the past year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $328,164,000 rose by 79.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $292,450,000.

Looking Ahead

Fox Factory Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.95-$1.15 vs $1.06 Est., Sales $300M-$320M vs $297.47M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $4.25-$4.45 vs $4.01 Est., Sales $1.2B-$1.24B vs $1.16B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.ridefox.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $166.89

52-week low: $69.95

Price action over last quarter: down 0.67%

Company Overview

Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used primarily on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North Americas and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.