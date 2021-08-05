Recap: Diodes Q2 Earnings

Shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 122.22% over the past year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $440,448,000 higher by 52.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $434,530,000.

Guidance

Diodes hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $452,990,000 and $481,010,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ewhbzexx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $91.02

52-week low: $45.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.86%

Company Description

Diodes Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of application-specific products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. It serves the customer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Semiconductors are designed for the diverse end-use application and provide signal amplification and switching functions that serve as vital components of nearly every electronic device. The company focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with few active or passive components and offers these products throughout Asia, North America, and Europe. Diodes' global customer base includes original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services, providers.