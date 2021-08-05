Magnite: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 210.00% over the past year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $114,541,000 up by 170.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,100,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nsxiuzb

Price Action

52-week high: $64.39

Company's 52-week low was at $5.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.85%

Company Description

Magnite Inc is an independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. The company provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory. Publishers use the company's technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including desktop, mobile, audio, and CTV. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, California, New York, and London, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.