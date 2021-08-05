Funko: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 300.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $236,110,000 rose by 140.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $205,150,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.06 and $1.19.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $900,000,000 and $930,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.funko.com%2F&eventid=3079672&sessionid=1&key=2E612466A96A3D46776F6D8A4DE2804F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.20

52-week low: $5.34

Price action over last quarter: down 19.76%

Company Profile

Funko Inc is a US-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun and different products which enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team. The company holds licenses and the rights to create tens of thousands of characters including Game of Thornes, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and others. Its products include Pop, Dorbz, Mystery Vinyl, Plush, Action Figures, and Others. The company sells its products through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.