Recap: Spero Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 5:07pm
Shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.88% over the past year to ($0.63), which beat the estimate of ($0.77).

Revenue of $5,148,000 up by 198.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,030,000.

Guidance

Spero Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Spero Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x7jh8pt9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.64

Company's 52-week low was at $8.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.66%

Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. It focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for MDR (Multi-drug-resistant) bacterial infections and rare diseases. The company's product candidate, tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide or tebipenem HBr, is designed to be an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections. It is also developing SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic designed for the treatment of a rare, orphan disease caused by pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections, or NTM disease. Besides, it is also focused on SPR206, a next-generation polymyxin investigational product candidate, being developed as an IV-administered medicine to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital.

 

