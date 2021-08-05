Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 500.00% year over year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $124,557,000 higher by 82.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $114,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Plug Power hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $75.49

Company's 52-week low was at $8.77

Price action over last quarter: down 22.83%

Company Description

Plug Power Inc is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way. The company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, the company replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers. Its ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology.