WillScot Mobile Mini: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $461,102,000 up by 79.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $434,050,000.

Looking Ahead

WillScot Mobile Mini hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $30.38

Company's 52-week low was at $15.12

Price action over last quarter: down 3.48%

Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is a North American company providing modular space and portable storage solutions. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors. Its operating segment includes North America Modular; North America Storage; United Kingdom Storage and Tank and Pump. The company generates maximum revenue from the NA Modular segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.