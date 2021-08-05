Progyny: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1050.00% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $128,651,000 higher by 99.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $129,310,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cak9zqpa

Price Action

52-week high: $66.61

52-week low: $23.56

Price action over last quarter: down 3.31%

Company Profile

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.