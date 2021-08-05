nLight: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $69,113,000 up by 32.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uaRmjrty

Price Action

52-week high: $46.45

Company's 52-week low was at $19.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.02%

Company Overview

nLight Inc is a United States-based company engaged providing semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. Its segments include the Laser Products segment and the Advanced Development segment. A majority of revenue is derived from the Laser Products segment. The products offered by the group are Semiconductor lasers, Fiber lasers and Directed energy products. The company markets and sells its products globally, out of which key revenue is generated from North America followed by China.