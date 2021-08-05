Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 119.05% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $193,387,000 up by 43.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $177,720,000.

Guidance

Onto Innovation Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.85-$0.99 vs $0.80 Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482108&tp_key=9440f13bd8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $75.61

Company's 52-week low was at $28.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.79%

Company Description

Onto Innovation designs, develops, and manufactures process control tools and software and lithography systems. Its products are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other solid-state devices. The company has three reportable segments: systems and software; parts; and services. The segment of systems and software is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue and sales volume. The company mainly operates in the United States, Asia, and Europe, with China and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.