SPX: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.44% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $296,700,000 decreased by 20.50% year over year, which missed the estimate of $318,600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/284ska4a

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $67.66

52-week low: $39.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.15%

Company Description

SPX Corp is a United States-based company that supplies engineered heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, products, as well as detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. The company operates through three segments. The HVAC segment designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products, as well as heating and ventilation products. The detection and measurement technologies segment designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus-fare collection systems, and others. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market. The company generates almost all of its revenue from American domestic market.