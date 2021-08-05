Redfin: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 262.50% year over year to ($0.29), which beat the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $471,315,000 higher by 120.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $455,230,000.

Guidance

Redfin hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $530,000,000 and $541,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x7xeh7jp

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $98.44

Company's 52-week low was at $37.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.35%

Company Description

Redfin is an Internet-based real estate broker that notably pays its agents a salary as opposed to the traditional model of splitting a percentage of total commission, allowing it to charge homesellers a smaller fee to list. It has also recently expanded into iBuying through Redfin Now.