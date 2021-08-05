Recap: Prothena Corp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 187.88% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $60,071,000 higher by 30705.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $58,770,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Prothena Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $67.08

52-week low: $9.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 156.02%

Company Profile

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding and inflammatory cell adhesion disorders. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).