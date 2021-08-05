Ready Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) moved lower after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.71% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $47,632,000 higher by 140.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ready Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146079

Price Action

52-week high: $16.78

Company's 52-week low was at $7.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.57%

Company Overview

Ready Capital Corp is a real estate finance company. It acquires, manages, originates and finances small balance commercial loans to purchase small multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use or warehouse properties. The company's segments consist of Loan Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns through dividends and through capital appreciation.