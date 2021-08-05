Ready Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) moved lower after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 25.71% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.45.
Revenue of $47,632,000 higher by 140.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,230,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ready Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146079
Price Action
52-week high: $16.78
Company's 52-week low was at $7.99
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.57%
Company Overview
Ready Capital Corp is a real estate finance company. It acquires, manages, originates and finances small balance commercial loans to purchase small multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use or warehouse properties. The company's segments consist of Loan Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns through dividends and through capital appreciation.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings