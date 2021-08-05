 Skip to main content

Dine Brands Global Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
Dine Brands Global Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DINreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 113% year-on-year, to $233.62 million, beating the analyst consensus of $227.73 million.
  • Applebee's same-store sales rose 102.2%, and IHOP's increased 120.1%.
  • Gross profit jumped 228.2% Y/Y to $98.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 493% Y/Y to $71.7 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.94 beat the analyst consensus of $1.69.
  • As of June 30, 2021, out of 3,244 domestic restaurants, 3,222, or 99%, were open for dine-in or off-premise services and 22 were temporarily closed.
  • The company held $348.0 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $106 million with a free cash flow of $107.3 million.
  • "Looking ahead, our optimism is somewhat tempered by continued volatility, which includes labor shortages and variants of COVID-19," said CFO Vance Chang.
  • Outlook: Dine Brands Global says its 2021 results could continue to be materially impacted by COVID-19.
  • It sees general and administrative expenses for 2021 of $168 million - $178 million (prior $160 million - $170 million).
  • Price action: DIN shares traded higher by 1.67% at $77.815 on the last check Thursday.

