Hanesbrands Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Upbeat Q3 Outlook, Raises FY21 Guidance
- Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year, to $1.75 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.59 billion.
- The innerwear sales decreased 29% Y/Y due to the overlap of last year's $614 million of PPE sales, activewear sales rose 140%, and the international segment gained 91%. Global Champion sales rose more than 120% Y/Y.
- The gross margin increased 560 basis points Y/Y to 38.9%.
- The operating margin contracted 70 basis points to 12.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 8% to $217 million.
- Inventories declined 13% Y/Y to $1.5 billion.
- The company held $676.2 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
- Net cash from operating activities amounted to $195.3 million with a free cash flow of $187.7 million.
- Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.47 beat the analyst consensus of $0.39.
- Outlook: Hanesbrands sees Q3 FY21 sales of $1.78 billion - $1.81 billion, versus the consensus of $1.61 billion. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.45 - $0.48, versus the consensus of $0.41.
- For Q4, It sees net sales of $1.71 billion - $1.78 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.37 - $0.42.
- For FY21, It raised the net sales outlook to $6.75 billion - $6.85 billion (prior $6.2 billion - $6.3 billion), versus the consensus of $6.31 billion.
- It sees adjusted EPS of $1.68 - $1.76 (prior $1.51 - $1.59), compared to the consensus of $1.58.
- Price action: HBI shares are trading higher by 6.02% at $19.455 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.