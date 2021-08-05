 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hanesbrands Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Upbeat Q3 Outlook, Raises FY21 Guidance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Share:
Hanesbrands Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Upbeat Q3 Outlook, Raises FY21 Guidance
  • Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year, to $1.75 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.59 billion.
  • The innerwear sales decreased 29% Y/Y due to the overlap of last year's $614 million of PPE sales, activewear sales rose 140%, and the international segment gained 91%. Global Champion sales rose more than 120% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin increased 560 basis points Y/Y to 38.9%.
  • The operating margin contracted 70 basis points to 12.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 8% to $217 million.
  • Inventories declined 13% Y/Y to $1.5 billion.
  • The company held $676.2 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
  • Net cash from operating activities amounted to $195.3 million with a free cash flow of $187.7 million.
  • Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.47 beat the analyst consensus of $0.39.
  • Outlook: Hanesbrands sees Q3 FY21 sales of $1.78 billion - $1.81 billion, versus the consensus of $1.61 billion. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.45 - $0.48, versus the consensus of $0.41.
  • For Q4, It sees net sales of $1.71 billion - $1.78 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.37 - $0.42.
  • For FY21, It raised the net sales outlook to $6.75 billion - $6.85 billion (prior $6.2 billion - $6.3 billion), versus the consensus of $6.31 billion.
  • It sees adjusted EPS of $1.68 - $1.76 (prior $1.51 - $1.59), compared to the consensus of $1.58.
  • Price action: HBI shares are trading higher by 6.02% at $19.455 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HBI)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Hanesbrands
New Hanesbrands Management Turns Wells Fargo Bullish: What You Need To Know
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
What Does Hanesbrands Debt Look Like?
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Hanesbrands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com