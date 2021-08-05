Newmark Group's Earnings: A Preview

On Friday, August 06, Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Newmark Group earnings will be near $0.21 per share on sales of $544.40 million, according to analysts. Newmark Group earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.1 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $383.72 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 110.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 41.88% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.25 0.42 0.22 EPS Actual 0.20 0.30 0.44 0.10 Revenue Estimate 404.87 M 478.90 M 357.95 M 397.19 M Revenue Actual 503.98 M 601.43 M 435.92 M 383.72 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Newmark Group were trading at $12.82 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 190.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Newmark Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.