Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Mednax earnings of $0.32 per share. Revenue will likely be around $448.94 million, according to the consensus estimate. Mednax reported a per-share profit of $0.32 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $509.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would be down 11.83% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.36 0.40 0.09 EPS Actual 0.24 0.25 0.37 0.32 Revenue Estimate 424.13 M 459.54 M 535.39 M 555.92 M Revenue Actual 446.75 M 416.63 M 460.63 M 509.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Mednax were trading at $29.7 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mednax is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.