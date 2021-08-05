 Skip to main content

Huntington Ingalls Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Notes Margin Expansion
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 10.1% year-over-year to $2.23 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion.
  • EPS was $3.20, and Pension Adjusted EPS was $3.05, beating the consensus of $2.49.
  • Revenues by segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding $670 million (+7.7% Y/Y), Newport News Shipbuilding $1.36 billion (+21.5% Y/Y) and Technical Solutions $237 million (-25.9% Y/Y).
  • Higher revenues in submarine and aircraft carrier construction contributed to Newport News Shipbuilding's revenue growth.
  • The operating income increased by 124.6% Y/Y to $128 million, and the margin expanded by 293 bps to 5.7%. 
  • Segment operating income was $169 million, compared to a loss of $5 million a year ago, and margin recovered by 782 bps to 7.6%.
  • Huntington Ingalls generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $139 million, compared to $269 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $7 million.
  • The company's backlog as of June 30, 2021, was $47.7 billion, with new contract awards of $1.2 billion in Q2.
  • Price Action: HII shares are trading higher by 0.82% at $202.05 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

