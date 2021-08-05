Recap: Quanta Services Q2 Earnings

Shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.24% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $3,000,000,000 higher by 19.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,980,000,000.

Outlook

Quanta raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $4.12-$4.57 to $4.32-$4.68.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/quan/mediaframe/45859/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $101.96

52-week low: $41.10

Price action over last quarter: down 11.12%

Company Overview

Quanta Services Inc provides specialty contracting services and infrastructure solutions for the electric power, energy, and communication industries. It designs, installs, and repairs electric power networks, renewable energy facilities, and other infrastructure systems and facilities. The company has two business segments: Electric power infrastructure services (the majority of revenue), and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions. It provides services for renewable energy solutions, including solar, wind, and natural gas. In addition, Quanta Services provides solutions for developing and transporting natural gas, oil, and other pipeline products. It derives the majority of its sales from the United States.