Recap: Northwest Natural Q2 Earnings

Shares of Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.24% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $148,917,000 rose by 10.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $142,630,000.

Outlook

Northwest Natural reaffirmed FY21 EPS guidance.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/nwn210805.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $56.75

52-week low: $41.71

Price action over last quarter: down 1.61%

Company Overview

Northwest Natural Holding Co is a public natural gas service supplier operating in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Its subsidiary, NW Natural, operates through the natural gas distribution segment, which purchases and distributes natural gas through approximately 750,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company generates its revenue from residential, commercial, and industrial customers, the majority of which are in Oregon. Residential and commercial customers account for the vast majority of profitability.