Recap: OneSpaWorld Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 56.76% over the past year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $9,155,000 higher by 817.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

OneSpaWorld Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1483959&tp_key=c32cb80c64

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $12.52

52-week low: $5.22

Price action over last quarter: down 3.24%

Company Description

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided by the company include body, salon, and skincare services and products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. The company has only one single segment of Maritime and Destination Resorts.