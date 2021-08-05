Cigna: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.81% year over year to $5.24, which beat the estimate of $4.96.

Revenue of $43,107,000,000 up by 9.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,310,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Cigna sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $20.20+.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggmrp9h7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $272.81

52-week low: $158.84

Price action over last quarter: down 13.27%

Company Profile

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM services were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts and are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, but it also operates in government programs, such as Medicare Advantage. The company operates mostly in the U.S. with 15 million medical members covered at the end of 2020, but its services extend internationally, covering another 2 million people.