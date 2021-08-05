Cigna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 9.81% year over year to $5.24, which beat the estimate of $4.96.
Revenue of $43,107,000,000 up by 9.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,310,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Cigna sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $20.20+.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggmrp9h7
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $272.81
52-week low: $158.84
Price action over last quarter: down 13.27%
Company Profile
Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM services were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts and are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, but it also operates in government programs, such as Medicare Advantage. The company operates mostly in the U.S. with 15 million medical members covered at the end of 2020, but its services extend internationally, covering another 2 million people.
