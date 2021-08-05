 Skip to main content

Aptiv: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 154.55% year over year to $0.60, which missed the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $3,807,000,000 up by 94.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,590,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Aptiv raised FY21 net sales guidance from $15.125 billion-$15.725 billion to $16.115 billion-$16.415 billion. 

The company also raised its adjusted EPS forecast from $3.35-$3.85 to $3.63-$3.87.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478797&tp_key=a1f7f00292

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $169.94

Company's 52-week low was at $80.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.39%

Company Profile

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system backbone, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. Aptiv's largest customer is General Motors at roughly 13% of revenue, including sales to GM's Shanghai joint venture. North America and Europe represented approximately 38% and 33% of total 2019 revenue, respectively.

 

