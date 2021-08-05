Papa John's Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Expands Partnership With Drake Food Service, Boosts Dividend By ~56%
- Pizza restaurant franchise Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11.8% year-on-year, to $515 million, beating the analyst consensus of $490.58 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.93 beat the analyst consensus of $0.70.
- Comparable sales growth was 9% in Q2, versus 22.2% growth recorded last year. Comparable sales growth was 5.2% for North American restaurants, versus 28.0% growth the prior year.
- Total global system-wide restaurant sales growth was 12.2%, System-wide restaurant sales for International restaurants grew 35.7%, North America franchised restaurants rose 6.4%, North American restaurants sales increased 6.2%, and domestic company-owned restaurants gained 5.2%.
- Papa John recorded 55 net unit openings driven by International growth.
- The operating margin was 8.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 46.2% to $44.6 million.
- The company held $96.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 27, 2021, and generate a YTD operating cash flow of $128 million with a free cash flow of $100.1 million.
- On August 3, 2021, the company's Board raised the dividend rate per common share on an annual basis by 55.6%, from $0.90 to $1.40. It declared a Q3 dividend of $0.35 per share, to be paid on August 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021.
- In partnership with its franchisee Drake Food Service International (DFSI), Papa John's plans to open over 220 restaurants in Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the U.K. by 2025.
- Price action: PZZA shares closed lower by 0.52% at $115.15 on Wednesday.
- Photo by Mark H. Anbinder via Flickr
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga