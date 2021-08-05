AdaptHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.50% year over year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $617,017,000 rose by 165.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $575,530,000.

Guidance

AdaptHealth raised its FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $525 million-$565 million to $555 million-$580 million.

The company boosted net sales forecast from $2.22 billion-$2.39 billion to $2.38 billion-$2.48 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/adapt/mediaframe/45810/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.58

52-week low: $19.17

Price action over last quarter: down 15.53%

Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp is a provider of home healthcare equipment and related services. Its products portfolio includes Mobility Products, Sleep Therapy and Sleep Therapy Supplies, Respiratory Therapy, Non-invasive Ventilation, Nutrition Supplies, Bed Lifts, Seat Lift Chairs, Home Modifications, Power Mobility, and Bath Aids.