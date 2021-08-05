 Skip to main content

Recap: Moderna Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2183.87% over the past year to $6.46, which beat the estimate of $6.04.

Revenue of $4,354,000,000 up by 6462.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,280,000,000.

Guidance

Moderna sees FY21 advance purchase deals signed for product sales of $20 billion and dose capacity of 800 million-1 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dkrnj2ko

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $433.00

52-week low: $54.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 155.89%

Company Description

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

