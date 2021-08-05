 Skip to main content

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 260.34% year over year to $25.80, which beat the estimate of $17.69.

Revenue of $5,139,000,000 up by 163.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,890,000,000.

Outlook

Regeneron lowered FY21 R&D spending guidance from $2.7 billion-$2.85 billion to $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j6cw2spu

Price Action

52-week high: $660.00

Company's 52-week low was at $441.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.96%

Company Description

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products including: Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer, and bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators and independently.

 

