Recap: Bio-Techne Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 87.00% over the past year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.70.

Revenue of $259,028,000 rose by 47.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $244,620,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1481160&tp_key=8a365aa878

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $488.23

52-week low: $228.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.06%

Company Profile

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company reports in two segments, protein sciences (75% of revenue), and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein-focused segment makes equipment and associated consumables for protein characterization and analysis and sells antibodies for research and clinical purposes. In diagnostics, Bio-Techne provides controls and calibrators for diagnostic manufacturers and has a portfolio of diagnostic oncology assays. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue, and the firm also has operations in EMEA (20% of sales), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

 

