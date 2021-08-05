 Skip to main content

Recap: YETI Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 65.85% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $357,667,000 rose by 44.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $327,310,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.42 and $2.46.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,376,000,000 and $1,398,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.yeti.com%2F&eventid=3195925&sessionid=1&key=A0D3FF742DD6ADF890352DDDF01B77F0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $102.32

Company's 52-week low was at $43.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.80%

Company Overview

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI, Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler Colster, Roadie, Wildly Stronger! Keep Ice Longer!, SideKick, FatWall, PermaFrost, T-Rex, ColdLock, NeverFail, AnchorPoint, InterLock, BearFoot, Vortex, DoubleHaul, LipGrip, Vortex, DryHide, ColdCell, HydroLock, Over-the-Nose, and LOAD-AND-LOCK. The company distributes products through wholesale channel and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channel.

 

