WESCO International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 153.85% over the past year to $2.64, which beat the estimate of $1.90.

Revenue of $4,596,000,000 rose by 120.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,320,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.40 and $8.80.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $13,559,000,000 and $13,928,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.wesco.com%2F&eventid=3193385&sessionid=1&key=996A1EF7A2F26726C3CD624DE6F44C13®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $113.10

52-week low: $38.80

Price action over last quarter: down 3.32%

Company Overview

Wesco International is a value-added industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 125,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 42 distribution centers. Wesco generates 75% of its sales in the United States, but the company has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.