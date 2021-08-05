Recap: Maximus Q3 Earnings

Shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 78.49% over the past year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $1,244,000,000 rose by 38.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Maximus sees FY21 EPS of $4.65-$4.75 and sales of $4.2 million-$4.25 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $96.05

Company's 52-week low was at $64.30

Price action over last quarter: down 5.43%

Company Description

Maximus Inc is an operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. The company offers business solutions to improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of government-sponsored benefit programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, Health Insurance BC, and child support programmes. Most of its revenue is derived from long-term contractual arrangements with governments around the world. The largest segment by revenue, health services, provides customer center operations and support services, health insurance enrollment services, and health plan oversight services.