Recap: CommScope Q2 Earnings

Shares of CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 34.37% over the past year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $2,185,000,000 rose by 3.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,160,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CommScope Hldg Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mppw9bfh

Technicals

52-week high: $22.18

Company's 52-week low was at $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.46%

Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks. It helps customers increase bandwidth, maximize existing capacity, improve network performance and availability, and simplify technology migration. Its product portfolio consists of products and services such as wired and wireless systems, cables, broadband devices, distribution and transmission equipment, and WiFi devices used by network services providers. The company organizes itself into five segments based on the product type: connectivity solutions, mobility solutions, customer premises equipment, network & cloud, and Ruckus Networks. The connectivity and customer premises equipment segments together generate majority of the revenue, and roughly half of the revenue is earned in United States.