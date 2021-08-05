 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Acushnet Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2060.00% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $624,850,000 higher by 108.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $528,440,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acushnetholdingscorp.com%2F&eventid=3195896&sessionid=1&key=ED2B25E9961CD5B8F046BF2387908359&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.20

52-week low: $32.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.54%

Company Description

Acushnet Holdings Corp is a US-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of golf balls and golf gloves. The operating segments of the company are Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear and FootJoy golf wear. The company operates in the United States, EMEA, Japan, Korea and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the operations in the United States.

 

Related Articles (GOLF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com