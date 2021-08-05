Recap: Acushnet Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2060.00% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $624,850,000 higher by 108.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $528,440,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acushnetholdingscorp.com%2F&eventid=3195896&sessionid=1&key=ED2B25E9961CD5B8F046BF2387908359®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.20

52-week low: $32.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.54%

Company Description

Acushnet Holdings Corp is a US-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of golf balls and golf gloves. The operating segments of the company are Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear and FootJoy golf wear. The company operates in the United States, EMEA, Japan, Korea and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the operations in the United States.